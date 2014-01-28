* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.29 percent, recovering after slumping 3.1 percent over Friday and Monday. The NSE index is up 0.28 percent. * More stable Asian shares also help improve sentiment. * Traders focused on the RBI policy review at 11 a.m. India time (0530 GMT), with most analysts expecting no change in the repo rate but bracing nonetheless for a potential surprise hike. * Rate-sensitive stocks lead the gains ahead of the RBI review. Bank of Baroda gains 2.3 percent while Punjab National Bank is up 1.83 percent. * Real estate developer, DLF Ltd is up 1.8 percent while financing company IDFC Ltd gains 1.6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)