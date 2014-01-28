* Shares in India's Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd gain as much as 3.3 percent, after falling 26 percent over Friday and Monday following a ban by U.S. drug regulator on more of its products. * "Valuation wise, the stock looks good at these levels. It has fallen a lot and I don't think it will fall beyond 300 rupees," said Suresh Parmar, head, institutional equities at KJMC Capital Markets. * At 0504 GMT, shares in Ranbaxy were up 2.41 percent at 316.60 rupees, outperforming the broader NSE index, which was up 0.24 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)