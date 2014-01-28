* India's bank shares are down 0.8 percent after the RBI unexpectedly raised its repo rate on Tuesday by 25 basis points. The banking index fell as much as 2 percent after the rate hike but retraced losses as the RBI's statement was seen as more dovish. * The RBI eased the sting from the rate hike by saying it was willing to become more accommodative should inflation ease faster than it currently anticipated, traders say. * State Bank of India is up 0.4 percent after earlier falling as much as 1 percent, while Bank of Baroda Ltd is up 1 percent after dropping up to 1.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)