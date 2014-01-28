* USD/INR trading at a session low of 62.8050/8150, weaker than its close of 63.10/11 on Monday. * Traders say some corporate dollar sales hurting the pair while the central bank's dovish policy statement also adds to the downward pressure. * They expect the pair to hold in a 62.75 to 63.15 range during the rest of the session. * The RBI unexpectedly raised rates by 25 basis points earlier in the day, but said if consumer price inflation eases as projected it does not foresee any near-term tightening. * The central bank governor said in a post-policy press conference that once inflation comes down to comfortable levels, the RBI would have some room to cut rates. [ID: nI8N0JD01M] * Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows into and out of the local debt and equity markets for direction. * The main share index trading down 0.2 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)