* India's OIS curve bear flattening with negative spread between 1-year and 5-year OIS widening to 23 basis points from 16 bps on Monday. * Dealers say a surprise hike in repo rate pushing up near term, while dovish outlook on further hikes keeping long-end anchored. * The 1-year OIS is 11 bps higher at 8.57 percent, while the 5-year OIS is 4 bps up at 8.34 percent. * "With expectations of further liquidity tightening and not much supply, flattening is expected," says a dealer with a foreign bank. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)