* Shares in local search service provider Just Dial Ltd plunge as much as 18.2 percent as its October-December quarter earnings fell short of some analysts' expectations. * The company reported late on Monday its net profit for the quarter was 295.5 million rupees ($4.67 million), almost flat from 286.6 million rupees in the previous quarter. * "Just Dial reported slower customer growth (in paid listing) at 5 percent QoQ vs our estimate of 8 percent QoQ (which was premised on continuing traction in customer growth from introduction of friction free sales process in Q1)," Axis Capital said in a note. "This led to Q3 revenue being 3 percent lower than our estimate." *At 0755 GMT, shares in Just Dial were down 11.75 percent at 1,307 rupees. ($1 = 63.2400 Indian rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/ indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)