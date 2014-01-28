Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower National Grid North America Inc
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date February 20, 2018
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 101.181
Reoffer price 101.181
Yield 1.447 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap, equivalent to 93.5bp
Over the 0.5% February 2018 OBL
Payment Date February 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 800 million
euros when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS1027964540
ISIN XS0891393414
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)