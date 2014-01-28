Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale der schweizerischen

Kantonalbanken AG (Pfz Schweiz)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 718 million swiss francs

Maturity Date February 17, 2021

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.567

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0235475347

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 566 million swiss francs

Maturity Date March 28, 2018

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 100.058

Spread Minus 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0235475339

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 281 million swiss francs

Maturity Date June 17, 2026

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.049

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0235475354

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date February 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

