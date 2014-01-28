I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 48000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 38000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 33500 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 38200 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 41300 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 139000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 25500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 23100 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16200 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8800 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 24500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 7800 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 33500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13600 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 21100 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 558 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 226 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 103 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 35400 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14500 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6150 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 780 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 820 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 795 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 825 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 885 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 895 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1365 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 79000 2. Rapeseed Oil 70500 3. Sunflower Oil 60500 4. Kardi Oil 95000 5. Linseed Oil 85000 6. Sesame Oil 115000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 60000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 83500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 58000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 57500 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) NQ 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 52800 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 62000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 90000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 62500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 73000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 65000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 66500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 67000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 80000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 712 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 772 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 48000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1160 1220 840 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified