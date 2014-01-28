Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Fresenius Finance
Guarantor Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date February 1, 2024
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.0 pct
Spread 232 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Bund, equivalent to
6.25 pct January 4, 2024 DBR
Payment Date February 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank (B&D), BNP Paribas,
Credit Suisse, Royal Bank of Scotland,
CM-CIC, Danske Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nordea
Ratings Ba1(Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
RegS ISIN XS1026109204
144A XS1026109543
