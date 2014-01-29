* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.33 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.97 percent. * Asian markets rallied on Wednesday after Turkey stunned investors with a huge hike in interest rates, stirring hopes the drastic action would short-circuit a vicious cycle of selling in emerging markets and revive risk appetite generally. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 12.67 billion rupees ($202.22 million) on Tuesday in addition to Monday's sales of 13.04 billion rupees, provisional exchange and regulatory data shows. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks to analysts and researchers via teleconference (1100-1200 India time) after the central bank raised rates on Tuesday by 25 basis points. * Earnings on Wednesday: ICICI Bank, GAIL Ltd , Bharti Airtel ($1 = 62.6550 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)