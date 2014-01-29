* Indian government bonds may extend gains on likely rupee strength and the central bank's near-term dovish guidance. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.75 percent on Tuesday. * "Bonds may gain initially on yesterday's late buying momentum and hopes of some emerging market currency stability after Turkey's massive rate hike. However, with the auction on Friday, we may see some selling later in the day," says a dealer. * Bond supply will return after a two-week break with the RBI announcing a 140 billion rupee debt sale for Friday. * India surprisingly raised interest rates on Tuesday to dampen inflation, saying it was now better prepared to deal with the risk of major capital outflows roiling emerging economies. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)