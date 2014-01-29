* USD/INR likely to open lower around 62.40, tracking broad gains in Asian FX versus dollar after Turkey's massive rate hike. The pair last closed at 62.51/52. * The central bank's surprise rate hike on Tuesday supporting INR as it is making the currency high-yielding. * Nifty futures in Singapore gain 0.39 percent, while the broader MSCI Asia ex-Japan index up 1.02 percent. * Japan's yen extended its pullback early on Wednesday, while higher-risk currencies such as the Australian dollar rallied after Turkey stunned markets with a massive interest rate hike in an effort to stem capital flight from its economy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)