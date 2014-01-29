* Indian government bonds extend gains for a second day as INR opens positive, says a dealer. The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 bps at 8.72 percent. * USD/INR lower at 62.20/21 vs Tuesday's close of 62.51/52 on broad Asian FX gains after Turkey effects a massive rate hike to support currency. * Dealers expect some selling later ahead of Friday auction. * Bond supply will return after a two-week break with the RBI announcing a 140 billion rupee debt sale for Friday. * India surprisingly raised interest rates on Tuesday to dampen inflation, saying it was now better prepared to deal with the risk of major capital outflows roiling emerging economies. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)