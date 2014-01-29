* USD/INR lower tracking broad gains in Asian FX versus dollar after Turkey's massive rate hike. The pair is at 62.22/23 versus Tuesday's close of 62.51/52. * A definite break of 62.20 might lead to test of 62, says a dealer. * The central bank's surprise rate hike on Tuesday supporting INR as it is making the currency high-yielding. * Local shares gain, up 0.59 percent. * Japan's yen extended its pullback early on Wednesday, while higher-risk currencies such as the Australian dollar rallied after Turkey stunned markets with a massive interest rate hike in an effort to stem capital flight from its economy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)