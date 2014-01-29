* Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares gain as much as 8 percent, recovering almost fully from an 8.2 percent drop on Tuesday due to concerns about Suzuki Motor's plans to invest $488 million to build a car plant in India's Gujarat state. * Investors worried as the plant would be wholly owned by Suzuki and would sell cars to Maruti Suzuki at a price that will include production costs plus enough cash to cover further capital expenditure requirements. * Brokerage Jefferies kept its "hold" rating on the stock, calling details of the arrangement unclear but noting that the downside was limited. * "We are unable to reconcile our calculation with management's contention that there will be no hit to Maruti's margins," Jefferies said in the report. * Macquarie upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "neutral", citing December-quarter earnings beating estimates and an exaggerated fall in the share price on Tuesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)