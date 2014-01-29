* India's ICICI Bank Ltd may beat consensus profit forecast for the October-December quarter when it reports results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects ICICI Bank to report a profit of 24.99 billion rupees ($398.85 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 24.57 billion rupees. * At 0420 GMT, ICICI Bank shares up 1.1 percent. ($1 = 62.6550 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)