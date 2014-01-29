BUZZ-India's Reliance Power rises; March-quarter profit surges
** Reliance posted a more-than-three-fold rise in March-quarter consol profit, according to an exchange filing on Thursday
* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.38 percent, recovering after slumping more than 3 percent over the last three sessions. The NSE index is up 0.44 percent. * Gains also track higher Asian markets on Wednesday after Turkey stunned investors with a huge hike in interest rates, stirring hopes the drastic action would short-circuit a vicious cycle of selling in emerging markets and revive risk appetite generally. * Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares rise as much as 8 percent, recovering almost fully from an 8.2 percent drop on Tuesday due to concerns about Suzuki Motor's plans to invest $488 million to build a car plant in India's Gujarat state. * ICICI Bank Ltd gains 1.1 percent ahead of its December-quarter results later in the day. * The bank may beat consensus profit forecast, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
