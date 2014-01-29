* USD/INR trading lower at 62.14/15 versus its close of 62.51/52 on Tuesday as losses in the dollar against other Asian currencies hurt the pair. * Some traders also cite inflows related to the share sale of State Bank of India to qualified institutional investors launched on Tuesday to raise a total of up to $1.5 billion. * Dealers say the pair is likely to hold in a 62.05 to 62.35 range during the rest of the session and a breach of 62.05 levels can take the pair all the way to 61.80. * The central bank's surprise rate hike on Tuesday also supporting the rupee as it is making the currency high-yielding while also raising the cost of holding dollars for investors. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)