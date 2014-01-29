* Indian government bonds keeping gains going into afternoon trading with benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.73 percent. * Dealers still awaiting clarity on debt switch with the Reserve Bank of India executive director R Gandhi saying central bank waiting for right time to conduct debt switch without disturbing the market. * Bond supply will return after a two-week break with the RBI announcing a 140 billion rupee debt sale for Friday. * India surprisingly raised interest rates on Tuesday to dampen inflation, saying it was now better prepared to deal with the risk of major capital outflows roiling emerging economies. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)