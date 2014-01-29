* India's Bharti Airtel Ltd shares fall 1.4 percent, after earlier rising as much as 2.86 percent, after October-December voice minutes on its India mobile network grew 1.47 percent quarter-on-quarter, lagging some analysts' expectations. * Bharti saw an increase of 3.7 billion minutes in its India mobile networks during October-December compared with rival Idea Cellular, which gained 5.7 billion minutes in the same period. * Analysts also point to Africa margins, which were 25.8 percent lower than some expectations. * Bharti Airtel missed expectations but still reported its first quarterly profit rise in four years as the embattled domestic market turns the corner after a years-long price war. * Idea Cellular Ltd's quarterly net profit doubled as it benefited from reduced competition and an increase in voice call prices in the world's second-biggest mobile phone market, but missed analysts' estimates. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)