BUZZ-India's Reliance Power rises; March-quarter profit surges
** Reliance posted a more-than-three-fold rise in March-quarter consol profit, according to an exchange filing on Thursday
* India's Bharti Airtel Ltd shares fall 1.4 percent, after earlier rising as much as 2.86 percent, after October-December voice minutes on its India mobile network grew 1.47 percent quarter-on-quarter, lagging some analysts' expectations. * Bharti saw an increase of 3.7 billion minutes in its India mobile networks during October-December compared with rival Idea Cellular, which gained 5.7 billion minutes in the same period. * Analysts also point to Africa margins, which were 25.8 percent lower than some expectations. * Bharti Airtel missed expectations but still reported its first quarterly profit rise in four years as the embattled domestic market turns the corner after a years-long price war. * Idea Cellular Ltd's quarterly net profit doubled as it benefited from reduced competition and an increase in voice call prices in the world's second-biggest mobile phone market, but missed analysts' estimates. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Reliance posted a more-than-three-fold rise in March-quarter consol profit, according to an exchange filing on Thursday
MUMBAI, April 13 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday tweaked rules that trigger regulatory action against lenders who overshoot the limit on bad loans or fail to comply with capital ratios.