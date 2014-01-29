* Indian government bond yields rise on poor state loans cut-offs, ahead of the Friday auction; the benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points higher at 8.78 percent. * "There was not much demand at the state loan auction and the cut-off yields were also higher," says a dealer with state bank. * INR giving up some gains also hurting bonds as dealers brace for Fed tapering decision. * Dealers still awaiting clarity on debt switch with the Reserve Bank of India executive director R Gandhi saying central bank waiting for right time to conduct debt switch without disturbing the market. * Bond supply will return after a two-week break with the RBI announcing a 140 billion rupee debt sale for Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)