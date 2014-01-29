* Indian government bond yields rise on poor state loans
cut-offs, ahead of the Friday auction; the benchmark 10-year
bond yield 3 basis points higher at 8.78 percent.
* "There was not much demand at the state loan auction and the
cut-off yields were also higher," says a dealer with state bank.
* INR giving up some gains also hurting bonds as dealers brace
for Fed tapering decision.
* Dealers still awaiting clarity on debt switch with the Reserve
Bank of India executive director R Gandhi saying central bank
waiting for right time to conduct debt switch without disturbing
the market.
* Bond supply will return after a two-week break with the RBI
announcing a 140 billion rupee debt sale for Friday.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)