* USD/INR trading at 62.42/43 versus its close of 62.51/52 and off the session low of 62.1050, helped by a sudden retreat in domestic shares. * Local shares trading down 0.2 percent after having been up through most part of the session. * Traders say a large corporate started buying dollars at around 62.25 levels, triggering short-covering by other players and helping push the pair to session highs. * The outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting which ends on Wednesday will be the next key trigger for markets. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)