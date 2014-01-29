Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 3, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 44bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 44bp
ISIN SE0005703485
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 3, 2017
Coupon 1.965 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.965 pct
ISIN SE0005703469
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 1.016 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 12, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 37bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 37bp
ISIN SE0005703477
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date February 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
