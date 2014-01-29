Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Credit Mutuel CIC Home Loan SFH
Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro
Maturity Date February 06, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.47
Reoffer yield 1.235 pct
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 48.8bp
Over the OBL 168
Payment Date February 06, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Danske Bank & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011725407
