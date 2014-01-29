Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date February 05, 2019
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.929
Reoffer yield 1.64 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 98.10bp
Over the Bund Due 2019
Payment Date February 05, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deka Bank & DZ Bank
Ratings A- (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
