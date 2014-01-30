(Correction to amend the issuer name from Arquiva to Arqiva in headline)
Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Issuer Arqiva Financing Plc
Borrower Arqiva Financing No 1 Limited
Issue Amount 164 million sterling
Expected maturity 30 June 2030
Legal final maturity 30 December 2037
Coupon 5.34 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 203 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 2030 UKT
Payment Date February 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Mitsubishi, Santander GBM
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings BBB (S&P) &
BBB (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1024447010
