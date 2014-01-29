(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
* In our view, the political instability in Ukraine has significantly escalated. We now
assess Ukraine under our criteria as exhibiting characteristics of a "distressed civil society
with weakened political institutions," diminishing the government's capacity to maintain timely
debt service.
* We believe Ukraine is currently vulnerable to, and dependent on, favorable political and
economic developments to service its debt obligations.
* We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term foreign currency sovereign credit
ratings on Ukraine to 'CCC+/C' from 'B-/B'. We are affirming our long- and short-term local
currency sovereign credit ratings at 'B-/B'.
* The outlook is negative, reflecting our view of the potential for a further reduction in
the government's willingness or ability to service its debt, due to the evolving political
situation.