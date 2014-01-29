Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Council of Europe Development Bank (COE)

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date December 22, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.64

Reoffer yield 1.953 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct march 2018 UKT

Payment Date February 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Scotiabank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)