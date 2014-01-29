BRIEF-Consolidated-Tomoka Land reports Q1 earnings per share $2.28
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $2.28 per share
Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV
Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 26, 2024
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.944
Reoffer price 100.244
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0235834154
* Cabela's enters into revised transaction agreements in connection with Bass Pro Shops merger