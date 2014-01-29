Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date February 6, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor flat

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor flat

Payment Date February 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS102838556

