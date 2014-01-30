* Indian government bond yields may rise as the rupee is likely to come under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to further reduce stimulus. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 basis points at 8.77 percent on Wednesday. * Bond prices are likely to closely track INR moves, which likely to be the main near-term trigger. * The absence of clarity on debt switch still gnawing investors. Reserve Bank of India Executive Director R Gandhi said on Wednesday that the central bank was waiting for the right time to conduct debt switch without disturbing the market. * Bond supply will return after a two-week break with the RBI announcing a 140 billion rupee debt sale for Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)