* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange slump 1.45 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index drops 0.95 percent. * Asian shares took a spill on Thursday as strains in emerging markets returned with a vengeance and the Federal Reserve further scaled back its stimulus - sending investors scurrying to safety in bonds and yen. * Business conditions for China's manufacturers worsened in January as output and new order growth weakened, a private survey showed on Thursday, pointing to a weak start for the economy in 2014. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.5 billion rupees ($40.03 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Earnings on Thursday: Hero MotoCorp, Bank of India * Also, India's central bank ups foreign investors' sub-limit in govt bonds to $10 bln from $5 bln - ($1 = 62.4600 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)