* India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd's operating profit may lag consensus estimates when it reports October-December quarter results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Hero MotoCorp to report an operating profit of 9.54 billion Indian rupees ($152.74 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 9.69 billion rupees. * Hero MotoCorp shares ended up 2.9 percent on Wednesday. ($1 = 62.4600 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)