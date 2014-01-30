* India's Voltas Ltd's October-December operating profit may lag consensus estimates when it reports results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Voltas to report an operating profit of 462 million rupees ($7.40 million)for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 475 million rupees. * Voltas shares ended down 1.8 percent on Wednesday. ($1 = 62.4600 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)