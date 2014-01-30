* India's NSE index may see falls accentuating on stop-loss-based selling as SGX Nifty points it may break major supports and materialise bearish patterns on daily charts, technical analysts say. * The NSE index, or Nifty, has been gyrating in a narrow range of 6,130-6,415 since November-end, forming bearish patterns what chartists call a triple top or channel breakdown. * Dealers say any decisive closing below 6,100 level -- which has served as an important resistance in January and July 2013, and which is the index 100-day moving average, would mean the medium-term trend has turned down. * The NSE index fell for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday to its lowest close in two months, weighed down by recent turmoil in emerging markets and foreign investor sales in last few sessions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)