* USD/INR likely to open higher at around 62.85-90 tracking losses in Asia FX as Federal Reserve further prunes stimulus. The pair last closed at 62.41/42. * RBI may come in to support INR if the fall is sharp in the session, says dealers. * Nifty futures in Singapore 1.33 percent lower, while the broader MSCI Asia ex-Japan index 0.88 percent down. * State Bank of India raised $1.2 billion through a share sale, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said, falling short of its $1.5 billion target and clouding the outlook for equity offerings by other banks in a slowing economy. * Investors ploughed back into the yen early on Thursday as safe-haven demand returned with a vengeance, while the New Zealand dollar came in the cross hair of sellers after the central bank left interest rates steady.