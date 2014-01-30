* India's benchmark BSE index falls 1.1 percent, while the NSE index is down 1.13 percent, marking their lowest intraday level since Nov. 27 on risk-off mood in emerging markets. * Strains in emerging markets returned with a vengeance and the U.S. Federal Reserve further scaled back its stimulus, sending investors scurrying to safety in bonds and yen. * India's NSE bank index fell as much as 2 percent to its lowest since October, heading towards a sixth consecutive losing session. * ICICI Bank Ltd slumps 2.3 percent, and HDFC Bank Ltd falls 1.2 percent. * India's Titan Co Ltd down nearly 1 percent. Titan shares fell 2 percent in pre-open trading after the company's December-quarter earnings lagged some analysts estimates, dealers say. * Hero MotoCorp Ltd falls 1.3 percent on caution ahead of its quarterly earnings later in the day. The bikemaker's operating profit may lag consensus estimates, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)