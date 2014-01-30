* India's near-end OIS is at more than a 2.5-month high on INR weakness after the U.S. Federal Reserve further cuts stimulus. * The 1-year OIS is 10 bps higher at 8.68 percent, a level last seen in mid-November. * The 5-year OIS is 11 bps up at 8.44 percent, its highest since Jan. 3. * "While initially the long-end should be impacted, if there is an emerging market rout like last summer and the rupee depreciates a lot, then the near-end will rise more," says a senior dealer. * OIS curve has bear flattened since the policy with the negative spread at 24 bps versus 16 bps on Monday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)