(Corrects paragraph 1 to say session high at 62.90, not 61.90) * USD/INR trading at 62.71/72 versus its close of 62.41/42 on Wednesday and sharply below the session high of 62.90 as traders book profits on long dollar positions after the early knee-jerk reaction to the Fed policy. * On Wednesday, the Fed announced a further $10 billion cut in its monthly bond purchases in a statement after its two-day policy meeting, reducing its monthly bond-buying to $65 billion per month starting in February. * Traders said the initial reaction was a bit stretched and prompted investors to book profits. * State-run banks were also spotted selling the greenback, pushing it off highs but further gains from current levels are not expected, dealers say. * Weakness in domestic shares will also continue to limit a further downside in the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)