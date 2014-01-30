* Indian government bond yields off highs, helped by some recovery in the rupee. The benchmark 10-year bond yield is 4 basis points higher at 8.81 percent, but off its 8.84 percent intraday high. * Bond prices closely tracking INR moves, which is likely to remain the main near-term trigger. * USD/INR off highs on profit taking, state-run banks sell dollars. * Dealers say bonds will closely track developments in emerging markets. * Foreign investors sold $1 billion in India debt in the five sessions to Tuesday. * Bond supply will return after a two-week break with the RBI announcing a 140 billion rupee debt sale for Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)