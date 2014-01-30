UPDATE 1-U.S. fund investors taper Euro stock buying ahead of French vote

(Adds analyst quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, April 20 Investors stocked up on safe-haven U.S.-based gold and bond funds ahead of France's closely watched presidential election, while trimming purchases of European stock funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Non-U.S. stock funds attracted $1.5 billion in net cash for the fifth straight week, according to Thomson Reuters' Lipper research unit, after pulling in $3.8 billion the prior week. U.S.-li