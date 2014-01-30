MUMBAI Jan 30 India's central bank on Thursday
released a framework to help banks recover bad debts in an
effort to ease the financial stress on lenders as the Indian
economy slows.
The Reserve Bank of India wants to improve early
identification and timely restructuring of assets and, amongst
other measures, proposed reforming the restructuring process by
mandating independent evaluation of large value restructurings.
Click on the link for more details: link.reuters.com/mud56v
In December the central bank had proposed rules for early
detection of financial distress.
Concern over banks' bad loans has been growing among Indian
policymakers in recent months as economic growth subsided to its
slowest pace in a decade.
Stressed loans in India - those categorised as bad and
restructured - total $100 billion, or about 10 percent of all
loans.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Toby Chopra)