Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date October 30, 2022

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 96.669

Reoffer price 96.669

Yield 2.916 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date February 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 700 million sterling

when fungible

Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS0849420905

