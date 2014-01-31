* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.14 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.1 percent. * Asian stocks struggled to push higher on Friday, but did get some momentum from data showing strong U.S. growth and calming emerging market nerves after several days of turmoil. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 4.30 billion rupees ($68.61 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. * Traders say the short-term trend has turned down after the NSE index closed below 6,100 -- its 100-day moving average and historical resistance. * Foreign inflows and developments in emerging markets would be closely watched. * A growth-crushing downward spiral looks imminent for emerging markets, threatening to turn back the tide of foreign investment that flooded into developing countries on the premise of fast economic expansion. * Also, India's coalition government on Thursday increased the subsidy on cooking gas, acceding to popular demand as it gears up for a tough national election due by May. * Earnings on Friday: IDFC Ltd, Punjab National Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce. ($1 = 62.6750 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)