* India's Lupin Ltd's operating profit may lag consensus estimates when it reports October-December quarter results on Monday, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Lupin to report an operating profit of 6.67 billion rupees ($106.42 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 6.85 billion rupees. * Lupin shares ended up 0.4 percent on Thursday. ($1 = 62.6750 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)