* USD/INR likely to move lower, tracking Asian FX gains in NDF. The pair last closed at 62.56/57. * Nifty futures in Singapore 0.16 percent higher, while the broader MSCI Asia ex-Japan index 0.07 percent down. * USD/INR 1-month NDF last at 63.30/63.40. * Most Asian markets shut for Lunar holiday which may keep volumes tepid. * The U.S. dollar traded at one-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, having been swept higher as investors took aim at the euro in a volatile end to a very choppy month. * Pair headed for third weekly loss in four, up 1.2 percent for month. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)