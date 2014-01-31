* Indian government bonds give up gains, trading flat ahead of an auction. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was last at 8.82 percent after easing to 8.80 percent. * Foreign banks were heavy sellers to tune of 29.44 billion rupees on Thursday, so traders would be holding light positions, a dealer says. * April-December fiscal deficit numbers due which will give a sense of the fiscal tightening task ahead for Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in the Jan-March quarter to meet his 4.8 percent deficit aim. * India will release the first revised GDP data for the fiscal year that ended in March 2013 at 1200 GMT with provisional data showing the economy grew at 5 percent. * Bond supply will return after a two-week break with the RBI due to sell 140 billion rupees of debt. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)