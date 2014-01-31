* USD/INR trading at 62.37/38 compared with its close of 62.56/57, tracking the dollar's losses versus other Asian currencies. * Most Asian markets are shut for the Lunar new year holiday which may keep volumes tepid, dealers say. * The U.S. dollar traded at one-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, having been swept higher as investors took aim at the euro in a volatile end to a very choppy month. * The USD/INR pair is seen moving in a 62.25-62.75 range during the day. Month-end dollar demand from importers is being watched. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)