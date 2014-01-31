* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.28 percent, while the NSE index is up 0.3 percent, heading towards their first gain in six days. * Investors pick up stocks sold-off in previous sessions on value buying. * Reliance Industries Ltd gains 1 percent after falling 2.4 percent in two sessions to Thursday, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd is up 1.3 percent. * Shares of software exporters gain on continued optimism about U.S. demand outlook, dealers say. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 1.8 percent, while Wipro Ltd is up 1.2 percent. * However, strong rollovers of short positions in NSE index futures point to weakness next month, derivative analysts say.